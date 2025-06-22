Media Who had a memorable 2nd weight class title run: Jon or Conor?

Mcgregor beat the champion but his "LW title run" was a title fight first, then all loses, and a pullout to finish his career.

Jones at least stopped his opponent in both fights, his is better by not losing.
 
El Fernas said:
Mcgregor beat the champion but his "LW title run" was a title fight first, then all loses, and a pullout to finish his career.

Jones at least stopped his opponent in both fights, his is better by not losing.
Click to expand...
But Jones is the only fighter who went up weight class, won the title and somehow hurt his legacy more.
 
Conor beat the undisputed champ, impressively. Jones fought for a vacant title after ducking Francis, and he only took that fight because Gane has weak grappling. The Stipe defense means nothing, it would be like McGregor pulling Gomi out of retirement for a defense.
 
jones fought a cherry-picked tailor-made striker, and then a senior citizen, and then fled. you really can't even call that a 'run'. unless you mean in the forrest gump sense.

so, to answer the question, i guess conor wins by default.
 
Very poor reading comprehension in this thread. Everyone keeps saying Jones' run was better, that wasn't even what OP asked. Conor's was more memorable, win or lose, his fights were always very exciting.
 
2.9 million people paid full price to watch Conor vs Khabib

More people forgot about that fight, than watched Jon's heavyweight run.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
This. Conor could have at least have had the decency to call out BJ Penn
Click to expand...
I just looked at the rankings and they had Tony ranked higher than Khabib when Conor won the LW belt. Had he defended he probably would've got that fight. Would've been interesting.

Either Conor mostly replicates Gaethje teeing off on Tony or Tony melts Conor after he gasses out. Would've preferred that over the Mayweather circus.
 
Tweak896 said:
Jones easily. Conor didn't even defend
Click to expand...

Choosing to defend against a retired full time firefighter instead of the interim title holder and then ducking Tom for a year before finally being stripped announcing retirement, makes it worse than what Conor did.
 
Only Pereria and DC maybe . Bones or Conor never did much with it. .
 
Tweak896 said:
I just looked at the rankings and they had Tony ranked higher than Khabib when Conor won the LW belt. Had he defended he probably would've got that fight. Would've been interesting.

Either Conor mostly replicates Gaethje teeing off on Tony or Tony melts Conor after he gasses out. Would've preferred that over the Mayweather circus.
Click to expand...

Tony almost got knocked out by Lando Vanatta around that time, Conor would have sparked him.
 
MrBlackheart said:
But Jones is the only fighter who went up weight class, won the title and somehow hurt his legacy more.
Click to expand...
Thats just hate imo, he moved up past his prime and still beat a younger high ranked opponent in Gane, as one dimensional or bad as he was, he was still the #1 at the time after Ngannou left, who went to a decision with him and Jones made quick work of Gane, then Stipe was just an exhibition defense against another past his prime guy.

Gane fight was legit, even if he wasnt the champion, with Stipe as icing on the cake for names under his belt.

He did shit a bit on himself by delaying his retirement for so long, still added to his legacy imo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,319
Messages
57,463,801
Members
175,716
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top