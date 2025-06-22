Black Leprechaun
This. And saying Jon's was better doesn't say much either.Neither but jons was better
But Jones is the only fighter who went up weight class, won the title and somehow hurt his legacy more.Mcgregor beat the champion but his "LW title run" was a title fight first, then all loses, and a pullout to finish his career.
Jones at least stopped his opponent in both fights, his is better by not losing.
A bit like being asked would you prefer aids or cancer
This. Conor could have at least have had the decency to call out BJ PennJones easily. Conor didn't even defend
I just looked at the rankings and they had Tony ranked higher than Khabib when Conor won the LW belt. Had he defended he probably would've got that fight. Would've been interesting.
I just looked at the rankings and they had Tony ranked higher than Khabib when Conor won the LW belt. Had he defended he probably would've got that fight. Would've been interesting.
Either Conor mostly replicates Gaethje teeing off on Tony or Tony melts Conor after he gasses out. Would've preferred that over the Mayweather circus.
Thats just hate imo, he moved up past his prime and still beat a younger high ranked opponent in Gane, as one dimensional or bad as he was, he was still the #1 at the time after Ngannou left, who went to a decision with him and Jones made quick work of Gane, then Stipe was just an exhibition defense against another past his prime guy.But Jones is the only fighter who went up weight class, won the title and somehow hurt his legacy more.