Who had a flukier title win, Serra or Topuria?

Good morning Gents,
For just about 17 years now we've had an easy answer to the question: Who had the flukiest title win in UFC history?
The answer was Matt Serra vs GSP without question.
I believe hand sanitizer boy has just taken that title this past weekend from Serra and is now the flukiest champ after somehow defeating volk.
What do you guys think? is this now the biggest fluke title win of all time?
Discuss.
