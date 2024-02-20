Who had a flukier title win, Serra or Topuria?

Good morning Gents,

For just about 17 years now we've had an easy answer to the question: Who had the flukiest title win in UFC history?

The answer was Matt Serra vs GSP without question.

I believe hand sanitizer boy has just taken that title this past weekend from Serra and is now the flukiest champ after somehow defeating volk.

What do you guys think? is this now the biggest fluke title win of all time?

Discuss.
 
Honestly I don't consider either win to be fluky. Both landed with shots that were intended to inflict damage and both won. However, of the 2, I think I'd go with Serra over GSP since Topuria won the first round before his 2nd round finish.
 
"Somehow defeating Volk"

Dude beat the fuck out of Volk, and will keep the belt for a while... Theres nobody out there to challenge imo.
 
Ilia was consistently hitting Volk with better timed and more effective shots. It wasn't just the shot that put him out. The only effective thing Volk was landing was the jab which was damaging his nose but otherwise it was obvious the fight was only going one way from pretty early on.
 
Your troll detection isn't on point.
 
Wait what?
A Fluke?

...Volk lost..so it must be a fluke...!
...lol

Anyone who saw Ilia fight and going up in the ranks...should have known Volk is in trouble.

...probably too busy about all the goat talks for Volk
 
Did you not see the prediction. 15 roses for 15 victims. That's not a fluke that's inevitable.

Hand sanitizer boy is not an insult. Jesus washed feet remember? Implying that someone is like Jesus is a rather high compliment.
 
I believe both are flukey as fuck.

Idk what fight you guys were watching??? Volk won the first round. Look at the scorecards from all three judges. All had it 10-9 VOLK. NOT ONE JUDGE GAVE IT TO TOPURIA! You guys are nuts to act like hand sanitizer boy was dominating that fight before the fluke. Classic Sherdog

www.ufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, Live From Honda Center In Anaheim
www.ufc.com www.ufc.com


I agree, which makes his win less of a fluke imo
 
