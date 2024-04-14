Who got the money?

JonnyBonesPharmacist
So who all won those 300k bonuses? I haven't heard anything
Max vs Justin
Max and Jiri
I bet he made a killing with PPV pointsThey shoulda given Pereira a bonus as well. Hopefully he got some kind of sweet locker room bonus.
If only there were some way to find out!
UFC 300 Bonuses: Max Holloway Pockets $600K for Historic PerformanceWhen all is said and done, Max Holloway will likely go down as the star of stars at the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s 300th event.www.sherdog.com
I find weird when headliners, specially one getting PPV points, or headliners in general getting bonus in the UFC, they are not 300k regularly tho, Pereira's finish was awesome, but so it was Diego Lopes and he didnt got it, Dana mentioned that other finishers would get some undisclosed bonus too, they might gave something for every finish, event made 16 million in gate...they can spare 1 million in bonuses, easy.They shoulda given Pereira a bonus as well. Hopefully he got some kind of sweet locker room bonus.