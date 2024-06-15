  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who fights first...Mcgregor or Chimaev??

El Fernas

El Fernas

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jul 16, 2014
Messages
24,761
Reaction score
13,560
Both regularly take a lot to actually sign a fight, both are twitter warriors picking fights left and right, Mcgregor more so than Chimaev, but still...Who actually enters the cage first??

A poll would be nice...
 
Khamzat... easy... unless he dies! He was born for this shit.
 
“Fight Ready Khazmat” is the new mythical fighter
 
oski said:
Khamzat... easy... unless he dies! He was born for this shit.
Click to expand...
He seems to be a bit of a sickling.. every so often, he is “deathly ill” and it’s always when he has a monster of an opponent.
 
Getting real creative with the threads these days it seems.
 
Does Conor getting into a fight with a hooker when he's coked out of his mind count? If so then Conor.
 
El Fernas said:
Both regularly take a lot to actually sign a fight, both are twitter warriors picking fights left and right, Mcgregor more so than Chimaev, but still...Who actually enters the cage first??

A poll would be nice...
Click to expand...

Who cares
 
Azure said:
Who cares
Click to expand...
Not gonna lie. I get that people are irritated with Khamzat right now and I am too even if it ain't his fault. But, I'd like to see him fight again, his wrestling is really riveting and he seems like a sweetheart despite looking like a Muslim Shel Silverstein.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,448
Messages
55,693,676
Members
174,899
Latest member
Eric Tolentino

Share this page

Back
Top