Who fights first...Mcgregor or Chimaev??

He seems to be a bit of a sickling.. every so often, he is “deathly ill” and it’s always when he has a monster of an opponent.Khamzat... easy... unless he dies! He was born for this shit.
Both regularly take a lot to actually sign a fight, both are twitter warriors picking fights left and right, Mcgregor more so than Chimaev, but still...Who actually enters the cage first??
A poll would be nice...
Not gonna lie. I get that people are irritated with Khamzat right now and I am too even if it ain't his fault. But, I'd like to see him fight again, his wrestling is really riveting and he seems like a sweetheart despite looking like a Muslim Shel Silverstein.Who cares