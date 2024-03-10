Who else thought that this was legit boss of Poirier to say/do?

“But this guy is on a streak and has a lot of momentum. When they offered it to me, that’s why we did it. There was nothing else at the time, and I honor what I do, man. Eddie Alvarez gave me a shot when he was a former champion and I was an up-and-comer. You have to do it. That’s the nature of what we do.”

He talks it and walks it, and I've heard people say he's fake or they can't stand his "good guy" image, but I know he has a tone of fans that have followed him for years and really respect him. To respect Benoit so much after the match and drop this line shows such great character imo.
 
