Who else is PUMPED for tonight’s main event of Lemons vs Jarjardiroba??

This fight has FOY written all over it and the best part is that its free!!!!
I predict this fight, technically speaking, will be like Fedor vs Mirko where you have just the highest level of skill and a chess match for the ages.
I got Lomos via a close majority decision.
Can’t wait!!! Thanks Uncle Dana!!!!
