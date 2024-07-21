Who else is PUMPED for tonight’s main event of Lemons vs Jarjardiroba??

This fight has FOY written all over it and the best part is that its free!!!!


I predict this fight, technically speaking, will be like Fedor vs Mirko where you have just the highest level of skill and a chess match for the ages.

I got Lomos via a close majority decision.


Can’t wait!!! Thanks Uncle Dana!!!!
 
