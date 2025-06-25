Who else is on board with Olives being dusted within one round here?

Over the months/couple years I’ve come to realize the menace that Ilia has become

Im actually a big Charles fan. But I think I’m going to utilize proper bookie channels and place this bet. Are you with me or can you dissuade me?

This to me is a very bad matchup for Olives because he’s so susceptible to the overhands and check hooks which Topuria has in spades. Charles also doesn’t have the best IQ and usually lets his ego get the best of him. He will try and scrap with Tops

I don’t see how Charles survives the 1st round
 
I mean there’s a reason why the bookies have him +400. But I do think when there’s a Charles Olives in the octagon there’s a chance. Personally I like the odds on oliveira side more. But I do think ilia is most likely to win
 
I can only dream, would love a hype job, Charles doesn’t go out that easily
 
I think Ilia can get Charles to wilt but if Charles can survive that first round and get his own offense going, I can see him getting the victory.
 
What are they for not making it out of the 1st i wonder
 
Im with you. I think Illa gets it done in 5 mins. And it's better for the sport, for the LW division and everyone else.

Personally though, Charles fan base annoys me quite a bit. You'll always hear about edgar, faber or Yair getting shit they dont deserve but never charles who is less deserving than all 3 were and is a habitual weight misser People like the good with charles, Good fights nice person, but he's absolutely dana white privilaged. So seeing him get bodied pleases me
 
I'd definitely have Illia winning, but Charles was a Champion and is a Veteran. It may take Illia 2 rounds, because Charles has improved in his perseverance.
 
when has Ilia had a first round KO?

post your bet slips
 
