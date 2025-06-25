Who else is on board with Olives being dusted within one round here?

BluntForceTrama
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2008
- Messages
- 13,764
- Reaction score
- 9,668
Over the months/couple years I’ve come to realize the menace that Ilia has become
Im actually a big Charles fan. But I think I’m going to utilize proper bookie channels and place this bet. Are you with me or can you dissuade me?
This to me is a very bad matchup for Olives because he’s so susceptible to the overhands and check hooks which Topuria has in spades. Charles also doesn’t have the best IQ and usually lets his ego get the best of him. He will try and scrap with Tops
I don’t see how Charles survives the 1st round
Im actually a big Charles fan. But I think I’m going to utilize proper bookie channels and place this bet. Are you with me or can you dissuade me?
This to me is a very bad matchup for Olives because he’s so susceptible to the overhands and check hooks which Topuria has in spades. Charles also doesn’t have the best IQ and usually lets his ego get the best of him. He will try and scrap with Tops
I don’t see how Charles survives the 1st round