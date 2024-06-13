  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who else is just done with Chimaev at this point?

Portland8242

Portland8242

Red Belt
@red
Joined
May 13, 2018
Messages
9,758
Reaction score
18,316
This guy is just too much baggage at this point.

What a 180 he's done on the initial reputation he built in the UFC, going from a guy making a record turnaround in 2 weight classes to a guy who fights once a year, missing weight, talking shit on twitter everyday and is now becoming a pullout merchant too.

I just can't get on board with this guy anymore, he's such a waste of time and hype.
 
Been done with this dude for awhile now.
Who even cares anymore? It’s not like he’s showing us he’s worth it.

I’ll take hard working fighters who show up and make weight any day over some diva who talks on Twitter.
Please and thank you.
 
Been done. He lost me with his stupid radical islamist post fight speech. Perpetual pullout merchant. Fuck this guy. He seriously needs to pick up a rifle like he said he was going to do and finally put his money where his mouth is. God knows he ain’t doing it in the octagon.
 
Season 2 Crying GIF by The Lonely Island
 
I've been done with him. Dude is a master pull out artist. Costa is no longer the pull out master anymore.
 
Let's just wait and see what the reason is, maybe it's serious. Big stars have pulled out of fights on really short notice before.
 
Well yeah. He's just a big mouth cunt who never fights. There's nothing to like or even be interested in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
What's the deal with Khamzat Chimaev?
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
shunyata
shunyata
Unheralded Truth
Media Bisping tells DDP to accept that Chimaev is the no.1 guy for next titleshot
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
3K
BangBang
BangBang

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,321
Messages
55,685,727
Members
174,892
Latest member
lifetuff54

Share this page

Back
Top