Who else is just done with Chimaev at this point?

This guy is just too much baggage at this point.
What a 180 he's done on the initial reputation he built in the UFC, going from a guy making a record turnaround in 2 weight classes to a guy who fights once a year, missing weight, talking shit on twitter everyday and is now becoming a pullout merchant too.
I just can't get on board with this guy anymore, he's such a waste of time and hype.
