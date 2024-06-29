  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who else is f***ing hyped for today's card

Ready to unleash the spirits for the Main Event

giphy.gif
 
He’ll yea!

I don’t think there’s a lot of big stakes but it’s good fighters


Both Jiri and Alex can take a loss and still be blockbuster viewing imo


Alex wins he should go to hw
Jiri wins he should fight Strickland !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,594
Messages
55,768,278
Members
174,923
Latest member
brendster26

Share this page

Back
Top