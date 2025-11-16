Who else is broke after gambling on tonights card?

Gambling advertising is such a prominent part of UFC broadcasts now. I’ve never gambled before so I decided to give it a try. I called up my two friends - Gambling Gary and Longshot Larry. Gary loves gambling and Larry loves longshots. So I just copied their bets.

Long story short, I bet money on Edwards, Brady, Zhang, and Islam by stoppage. I bet a lot. Now tomorrow I have to tell my wife and kids that Christmas is cancelled this year.
 
I made like 0.13u or something on singles. Not a good day haha. I mainly bet ITDs and U1s. Had like 0.4u on Erin/Cortez ITD that was paying 3.90. That one saved my day.
 
Only + parlay I won was a Mak, Shev & Prates 3-piece for +273

But yeah overall I’m in the red on the night
 
You lost money and your K.O bet on JDM... Not a good night.
 
Um, no. Not sure where you got that from. I made 0.13u and I didn't bet on JDM KO haha. I had U2 and ITD in that and was hoping Islam would hurry up and sub him towards the end, but it wasn't to be lol.

So, I didn't lose money, but it was still not a good night.
 
I was sure you would put your money where your mouth is, you claimed on numerous occasions that JDM was going to sleep Islam.
 
Don’t worry you have NFL games to bet on tomorrow. You’ll make that money back.
 
Was all a bit of fun haha. I'm Aussie, so I felt like I had to go all in. JDM could barely hurt Belal, which was enough for me to never bet Jack KO.

I hardly ever bet on any one fighter to KO anyway. I'll bet on either to KO sometimes, but mostly I just bet on ITD.
 
