Who else is broke after gambling on tonights card?

Artie Bucco
Gambling advertising is such a prominent part of UFC broadcasts now. I’ve never gambled before so I decided to give it a try. I called up my two friends - Gambling Gary and Longshot Larry. Gary loves gambling and Larry loves longshots. So I just copied their bets.
Long story short, I bet money on Edwards, Brady, Zhang, and Islam by stoppage. I bet a lot. Now tomorrow I have to tell my wife and kids that Christmas is cancelled this year.
