Who else grew up with nothing but dudes like this in their family?

Overly macho type dudes, who always had to proclaim to be the toughest and hardest working guy out of everyone, and really judgemental too

 
No but I have a friend like that and it's incredibly annoying. He talks shit and/or runs and threatens to call the cops. The one time I thought I was going to see him fight, he froze and wouldn't acknowledge the guy at the back door telling him to come outside.
 
@Slobodan grew up in a small village in Albania.
At a young age he worked as a donkey cleaner to help out his family. They lived in a mud hut.
Slobodan did not start school before the age of 10.
Because his family could not afford a pencil.

Dont talk about growing up with nothing!
I would tell you to walk a mile in Slobodans shoes... but he did not get a pair before he was 18 and the red cross gave him a pair.
 
@Slobodan is a survivor, don't hate Playboy
 
I grew up in the hood, so there were a bunch of these idiots growing up LOL
 
I hated these fucks on construction site who were always like "i work hardest"

Congratulations? i dont give a fuck except the stuff that is expected from me by boss and i still make as much as you
 
Guy is hilariously unfunny and needs to be beaten into a living death.
 
I grew up in the hood, so there were a bunch of these idiots growing up LOL
For me it wasn't so much hood type dudes, it was a lot of working class blue collar type guys that thought everybody else was soft and lazy or not real men
 
For me it wasn't so much hood type dudes, it was a lot of working class blue collar type guys that thought everybody else was soft and lazy or not real men
This is also true from my experience working in manual labor and etc LOL
 
