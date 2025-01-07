Who else grew up with nothing but dudes like this in their family?

@Slobodan is a survivor, don't hate Playboy@Slobodan grew up in a small village in Albania.
At a young age he worked as a donkey cleaner to help out his family. They lived in a mud hut.
Slobodan did not start school before the age of 10.
Because his family could not afford a pencil.
Dont talk about growing up with nothing!
I would tell you to walk a mile in Slobodans shoes... but he did not get a pair before he was 18 and the red cross gave him a pair.
For me it wasn't so much hood type dudes, it was a lot of working class blue collar type guys that thought everybody else was soft and lazy or not real menI grew up in the hood, so there were a bunch of these idiots growing up LOL
This is also true from my experience working in manual labor and etc LOLFor me it wasn't so much hood type dudes, it was a lot of working class blue collar type guys that thought everybody else was soft and lazy or not real men