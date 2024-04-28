Who does the UFC stat tracking?

I was trying to look into the Max Holloway knockdown/not officially a knockdown vs Gaethje thing and have found it hard to figure out who/what records the stats and the criteria used. For boxing I’ve always heard Compubox, as an example.

The amount of times I’ll see what looks to me like a sub attempt or takedown or knockdown etc etc not get recorded in the official stats post-fight is annoying shit since not much info seems to be available about how it’s being done. Seems highly sketchy especially now that there’s so many betting services that do prop bets on specific stat lines, but that’s a whole different thing..

Anyways, do you guys happen to know more about it or have some resources to share?

Looks like in 2010 they signed with some company named FightMetric, pretty original name if you ask me, who knows if its a UFC company just to try and pass their stats as legit.
 
It’s all BS, they lie about strike numbers too, in the 5th round of volk max 1 I had the strikes tallied live at something like 42 to 26 for volk but they had it 37 to 36 for max, complete lies the whole way through and people fall for it
 
RonDante said:
It’s all BS, they lie about strike numbers too, in the 5th round of volk max 1 I had the strikes tallied live at something like 42 to 26 for volk but they had it 37 to 36 for max, complete lies the whole way through and people fall for it
I’m a degenerate gambler at times, so im not the most unbiased, but I’d not be surprised even a little bit if the stats were being manipulated at the margins to advantage the house when it comes to betting. Something like significant strikes seems ripe for manipulation
 
