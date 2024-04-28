Who does the UFC stat tracking?

I was trying to look into the Max Holloway knockdown/not officially a knockdown vs Gaethje thing and have found it hard to figure out who/what records the stats and the criteria used. For boxing I’ve always heard Compubox, as an example.The amount of times I’ll see what looks to me like a sub attempt or takedown or knockdown etc etc not get recorded in the official stats post-fight is annoying shit since not much info seems to be available about how it’s being done. Seems highly sketchy especially now that there’s so many betting services that do prop bets on specific stat lines, but that’s a whole different thing..Anyways, do you guys happen to know more about it or have some resources to share?