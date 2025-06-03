Who does the PFL have anymore in terms of name value?!!!?

Lionheart7167
Not knocking the PFL. They have a ton of amazing talent currently.
However, in terms of actual name value (i.e. old UFC fighters, Bellator, previous PFL fighters, etc.), who is still on their roster with any pedigree????
Not sure what's going on with Ngannou these days, Pat Mix and Pitbull were arguably their two other bigger names.
Umar, Paul Hughes, Divechka, AJ Mkee, Eblen, Moldavski.... who else currently has some prestige in the rankings or amongst fans?
