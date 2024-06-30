  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who does Rogan want Alex to fight at Heavyweight?

flowoftruth

flowoftruth

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 17, 2018
Messages
5,211
Reaction score
5,904
The division is a wasteland right now with no clear champion. I don't know who would be interesting enough to warrant the risk for both UFC and Alex.

Poatan x Ankalaev is the fight to make right now in my opinion. Then Rakic is interesting, Khalil, maybe a rematch with Izzy, Jan. At heavyweight the winner of Stipe vs Jon if one of them come out of the bout looking really good.
 
At LHW there is only Ankalaev left that deserves it. I know I want to see someone try and be a triple champ in my lifetime too.
 
Rogan is a no talent ass clown idiot who's done enough DMT, THC and Alpha Brain to ensure almost everything he says is on the edge irrationality. He's a hyperbolic Diamond MMA cup salesman. A shill of the highest order. He spawned Brendan Schaub on us as a legitimate media personality. Tune him out.
 
Tweak896 said:
At LHW there is only Ankalaev left that deserves it. I know I want to see someone try and be a triple champ in my lifetime too.
If Rountree can beat Hill I think he deserves a shot, but by the time he'll get the shot Alex might have moved up.
 
ColombianFist said:
If Rountree can beat Hill I think he deserves a shot, but by the time he'll get the shot Alex might have moved up.
Yeah Rountree only needs 1 more decent fight and would be a fun fight too, but I don't see many people after him. Maybe rakic if he can win a fight or 2. Then you have nothing but rematches.
 
Tweak896 said:
Yeah Rountree only needs 1 more decent fight and would be a fun fight too, but I don't see many people after him. Maybe rakic if he can win a fight or 2. Then you have nothing but rematches.
Truthfully, there's no one. Ank and Rountree are the only names available.
 
ColombianFist said:
Truthfully, there's no one. Ank and Rountree are the only names available.
I think Ankalaev is a litmus test, if Alex passes it, people are going to have to consider a run at HW. If you think about Ankalaev vs the UFC HW division in a wrestling tournament, he'd probably place in the top 5 atleast.
 
Tweak896 said:
I think Ankalaev is a litmus test, if Alex passes it, people are going to have to consider a run at HW. If you think about Ankalaev vs the UFC HW division in a wrestling tournament, he'd probably place in the top 5 atleast.
Yeah. Like I said in a post, who's got the wrestling to beat Alex in HW? Jones wnd blades and that's it. If Alex doesn't move up immediately he needs to fight Ank.
 
ColombianFist said:
Yeah. Like I said in a post, who's got the wrestling to beat Alex in HW? Jones wnd blades and that's it. If Alex doesn't move up immediately he needs to fight Ank.
Jones/Blaydes/Almeida. But lets say Alex does decent against Ankalaev, maybe those 3 matchups might not be so far fetched. Ankalaev is atleast equal to Aspinall's wrestling. Blaydes especially seems prone to getting caught before the wrestling and Almeida is sort of chinny.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Rogan is a no talent ass clown idiot who's done enough DMT, THC and Alpha Brain to ensure almost everything he says is on the edge irrationality. He's a hyperbolic Diamond MMA cup salesman. A shill of the highest order. He spawned Brendan Schaub on us as a legitimate media personality. Tune him out.
Oh hes no SHERDOG MOD like your estesmed self, but I think he's probably doing better than you. Also imagine pointing out the THC and DMT, while calling yourself "Substance Abuse". Pot meet kettle....
Clown 🤡
 
Tweak896 said:
Jones/Blaydes/Almeida. But lets say Alex does decent against Ankalaev, maybe those 3 matchups might not be so far fetched. Ankalaev is atleast equal to Aspinall's wrestling. Blaydes especially seems prone to getting caught before the wrestling and Almeida is sort of chinny.
If he can stay up he can KO Almeida and Blades. Jones to be honest I don't know, his freakish reach and better wrestling are factors we must take in consideration.
 
almeida would beat him but I think as crazy as it sounds Alex would beat jones and the rest
 
ColombianFist said:
If he can stay up he can KO Almeida and Blades. Jones to be honest I don't know, his freakish reach and better wrestling are factors we must take in consideration.
Yeah but another factor with Jones is he's about to retire, has been injured, and is really worn down too with the mileage. I think Pereira has better chances than people think, but Jones would be a stiff test.
 
Rogan was on one last night. This manlet actually questioned the Bueno Silva stoppage due to the cut. It was a horrible gash that reminded me of Marvin Eastman’s goats vagina.
 
alex would love nothing more than to avenge glovers loss to jones

ankalaev , although mabye deserving, doesnt move the needle plus the last time he was in a title fight he really under performed vs Jan and looked like shit. That fight performance and result really angered Dana.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Rogan is a no talent ass clown idiot who's done enough DMT, THC and Alpha Brain to ensure almost everything he says is on the edge irrationality. He's a hyperbolic Diamond MMA cup salesman. A shill of the highest order. He spawned Brendan Schaub on us as a legitimate media personality. Tune him out.
You probably kissing your bosses ass 24/7 but calling people like Rogan and Bisping shill lollll
I hope you are younger than 25, otherwise being a grown ass man and hating some stranger like that is so pathetic
 
