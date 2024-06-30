Who does Rogan want Alex to fight at Heavyweight?

flowoftruth
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 17, 2018
- Messages
- 5,211
- Reaction score
- 5,904
The division is a wasteland right now with no clear champion. I don't know who would be interesting enough to warrant the risk for both UFC and Alex.
Poatan x Ankalaev is the fight to make right now in my opinion. Then Rakic is interesting, Khalil, maybe a rematch with Izzy, Jan. At heavyweight the winner of Stipe vs Jon if one of them come out of the bout looking really good.
Poatan x Ankalaev is the fight to make right now in my opinion. Then Rakic is interesting, Khalil, maybe a rematch with Izzy, Jan. At heavyweight the winner of Stipe vs Jon if one of them come out of the bout looking really good.