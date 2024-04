Tough choice, but I am going with Jones being the easier fight for Alex.



I believe Aspinall's in better shape and has better cardio and is used to fighting at his weight. I am not sold on Jones' cardio at HW and we have not seen Jones in the later rounds. I believe the longer the fight goes, the more it works in favour of Aspinall.



Also, I don't think think Pereira would be scared of Jones or intimidated at all. A lot of Jones' previous opponents respected his skills and were already behind the eight ball before the cage door even closed. I don't think Alex gives any fucks and would take the fight to Jones and work on those skinny getaway sticks.