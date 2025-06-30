Who do you want Ilia Topuria to fight next?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I guess these are the main guys.
Abudhabiweight champ only has a few fights left in him. He might be a “star” among a certain population group, they are not the ones buying PPV. The UFC should strike while the iron is hot and use his name to build bigger stars.Islam fight now for sure, but probably won't happen. UFC letting chance ruining these guys clashing so they can have 2 "stars" instead of 1. However, obviously if not Islam/Topuria, which I don't think will happen next. I'd rather see Paddy over Arman.
Arman is sitting out instead of locking down a fight, just weighing in as a "backup". But really the guy hasn't fought for awhile. Paddy is looking like he's hitting his prime, I'd rather see someone new get the opportunity over someone who failed his.
I don't know anyone that buys ppv.
That’s why the fight needs to happen now, not later when one or both of them are washed.