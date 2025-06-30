Who do you want Ilia Topuria to fight next?

1) Arman. While I think Arman should have had to take another fight and make weight for that fight before getting his title shot, the whole purpose of having him weigh in as backup for 317 should have been to make that not necessary. Given that Arman made weight just a few days ago, the next shot should be his.



2) Gaethje. A distant two. Not really deserving but has a legitimate shot to win and is always entertaining in the cage.



3) Islam. If he wants to drop back down after losing a WW title fight and if no other LW title fight has been booked yet, then sure. Ilia moving up should not happen. While Ilia is, contrary to belief in some of the more stupid corners of Sherdog, a normal sized lightweight, he'd be a really tiny welterweight and doesn't have a history at lightweight that would justify a move that required actual bulking up.



4) Dariush. Terrible choice, but if for some reason none of the above fights can happen . . .



Pimblett, on the other hand should be fighting Hooker or Gamrot next for a chance to be slightly relevant and third or fourth in line for a #1 contender fight.