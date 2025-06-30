Who do you want Ilia Topuria to fight next?

Who do you want Ilia Topuria to fight next?

  • Total voters
    90
I guess these are the main guys.

ccef9c61-d76e-44c3-b930-6bef4eee7396.png


generated-image-84-1140x641.jpg


L5WSFII7XZMU3MJK5DMAXNMFQA.jpg
 
I voted Arman, but that’s not going to happen.

So they could make a bs belt, some P4Pwannabe belt or something and Meldonichev vs Toppy for that. It would sell and would not waste any championship fights.
 
My pick is gaethje.


My explaination is that He deserves it more than paddy and they wont give it to armen without a fight. and I do not want to have them WAIT to find a contender for illa, If both Gaethje and Illa are ready for MSG in november make that fight and make it then. If you were to wait for makhachev (win or lose) Earliest you'd illa against him is june of 2026
 
Islam fight now for sure, but probably won't happen. UFC letting chance ruining these guys clashing so they can have 2 "stars" instead of 1. However, obviously if not Islam/Topuria, which I don't think will happen next. I'd rather see Paddy over Arman.

Arman is sitting out instead of locking down a fight, just weighing in as a "backup". But really the guy hasn't fought for awhile. Paddy is looking like he's hitting his prime, I'd rather see someone new get the opportunity over someone who failed his.
 
Islam if he won. But his title fight isn't even booked yet.

Given Ilia took no damage quick turn around against Arman.

He beats Arman then he can fight Islam if Islam wins. If he Islam loses to JDM he can have his fun fight with Paddy instead.
 
Abudhabiweight champ only has a few fights left in him. He might be a “star” among a certain population group, they are not the ones buying PPV. The UFC should strike while the iron is hot and use his name to build bigger stars.
That’s why the fight needs to happen now, not later when one or both of them are washed.
 
I don’t know anyone that buys ppv.
 
Arman has no chance, what does have that poses a threat to Topuria ? Paddy doesn't have much of a chance either but I would put him closer in style to the type of fighter that it is going to take to beat Topuria, big size advantage and a relentless pace with a granite chin.
 
1) Arman. While I think Arman should have had to take another fight and make weight for that fight before getting his title shot, the whole purpose of having him weigh in as backup for 317 should have been to make that not necessary. Given that Arman made weight just a few days ago, the next shot should be his.

2) Gaethje. A distant two. Not really deserving but has a legitimate shot to win and is always entertaining in the cage.

3) Islam. If he wants to drop back down after losing a WW title fight and if no other LW title fight has been booked yet, then sure. Ilia moving up should not happen. While Ilia is, contrary to belief in some of the more stupid corners of Sherdog, a normal sized lightweight, he'd be a really tiny welterweight and doesn't have a history at lightweight that would justify a move that required actual bulking up.

4) Dariush. Terrible choice, but if for some reason none of the above fights can happen . . .

Pimblett, on the other hand should be fighting Hooker or Gamrot next for a chance to be slightly relevant and third or fourth in line for a #1 contender fight.
 
I want Arman as well because hes clearly the best contender in the division.

If Ilia somehow beats Arman, we are talking about a potential top 5 fighter ever. If he matches up with Islam after that and ends Mak's 16 fight run, we must be talking about arguably the greatest stretch by a fighter and Ilia will rightfully get goat shouts.
 
the question is who do you want, and I want to see Topuria fight the 'next" best fighter in the weight class, which is Tsarukyan. Unfortunately, politics has a strong hand in Topuria's next matchup. So I think it'll be offered to Pimblett, he'll refuse because he and his team know he's not ready, and Gaethje will get the fight whenever they have the MSG event.
 
Arman. I could not care less about him shitting the bed when we've seen fighters do worse and get rewarded (Conor). Paddy and Gaethje haven't really earned it, but I wouldn't scoff too hard.

A contender fight at WW would be an embarrassment. He had enough work to do at 145 to warrant getting skipped over at 155. Now we're talking about him getting another unearned shot? Get the fuck out.
 
