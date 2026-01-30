Regimen Who do you think is the best strength and conditioning coach in modern history?

Baby Hanma

Baby Hanma

From 1980 to 2026, who do you think has been the best strength and conditioning coach who produced great athletes?

Be all inclusive. MMA strength coach, Olympic lifting coach, bodybuilding guru, anyone. Even if its some athlete with no credentials but helped other athletes improve. Like Sam Sulek giving free advice or something.
 
I'll share mine.

In no particular order... Mark Rippetoe, Charles Poliquin, and Doug Hepburn. Doug Hepburn is a tricky one because he lived in a time when exercise science wasn't there yet. But his conclusions about proper training were ahead of their time.

Also, Doug wrote his weight training manual in the 90's. So he's technically "modern".
 
are these guys not just strength coaches? mark rippetoe is a legend but lik 1/5 of his clients can run a mile without passing out
 
I'd say Poliquin, if we overlook the fact that many of his athletes got caught for PED use.
 
I guess I'll add Ivan Abadjiev in my list. I hesitate a little bit in adding him because the guy's specialty is very narrow.

For those who don't know, Abadjiev was the head coach in weightlifting of the country of Bulgaria back in the 70's, 80's, and 90's. He coached a lot of weightlifters who ended up winning medals in the world and Olympic stage. His greatest accomplishment though was leading Bulgaria into winning against the Soviet Union in the Olympics with a much smaller talent pool.
 
it actually was a terrible program for the masses though highly risky and successful for Bulgaria.
 
When my brother was building up his physical performance gym, he got a lot of knowledge from Joe DeFranco. Also followed Eric Cressey some.

Not sure who he works with now, but he’s been asked to speak at other gyms.
 
You're hooked with what I call the "Xiaojun fever". It's an overwhelming admiration for the Chinese lifters who dominated the Olympics at a certain time period.

lol. Overrated. That's my opinion on it. They are technique masters, but not the true experts in strength training. I think that title belongs to Eastern block European countries and old school American and Canadian weightlifters. I guarantee you the Asian weightlifters who dominated high level competitions in recent decades straight up copied what the Russians did.

Plus, they are just very good at scouting talent.
 
I feel like everyone I talk to have a cousin or a best friend who once worked with world class coaches. Or at one time almost qualified for the Olympics.
 
Its all opinion of course but Rippetoe ain't it for me. I'll go Boyd Epley, he was very influential in breaking down the myhts that weight training made athletes slow, and a great coach in general. Louie Simmons, a great mind to strength and power training and he invented the Reverse Hyper machine which is an amazing machine for back healthy and longevitiy.

Poliquin definitely, Mike Boyle, Dan John.

And honourable mentions to guys like Josh Bryant, Ross Enamait.
 
It’s a small world in a smaller field of coaching, lol.
 
