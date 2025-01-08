Who do people talk about GSP as GOAT when he tapped to strikes against a midget?

I mean are you serious?

GSP is an all time great, but you can't tap to strikes against a midget and ever be considered as GOAT.

Imagine, as a MAN, you tap to strikes instead of fighting back? The fight only ended because he got scared of being hit. He could've possibly gotten up or reversed position at some point! You keep fighting and see if you can come back.

That is the single most embarrassing thing any top 10 fighter has ever done.
 
Good to see an original thread on teh dawg.
 
GSP is a great fighter but he lacks heart in the face of adversity. He didn’t just tap to Serra pounding him, he also ran when things got tough against Hendricks and took his ball home.

GSP doesn’t like challenges.
 
