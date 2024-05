I haven’t read the Iliad but I’ve heard that the movie Troy (which I really like a lot by the way) is not even remotely close to being a faithful adaptation.



In the movie I mostly side with the Trojans because Legolas is just trying to get his dick wet and Helen is a fine piece of ass, while Hector’s just looking out for his dumb ass little brother and protect their kingdom. Meanwhile the Menelaus and Agamemnon are portrayed as a couple of fat old fucking pricks. Only Achilles seems somewhat honourable and even he does some line crossing a few times in the movie (having his men slaughter the priests in the temple of Apollo; defiling Hector’s corpse etc)



I’ve heard in the book that Paris is more rapey and just straight up kidnaps Helen so there’s nothing romantic or noble about him stealing another dude’s wife in the book and that essentially the Trojans get what’s coming to them.