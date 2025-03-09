  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Who did you have winning round 3 in Pereira vs Ankalaev?

Round 3 seems to be the deciding round. I was pretty surprised to see all 3 judges give it to Ankalaev. I thought Pereira won.

Pereira landed more strikes in round 3 when you look at the numbers. Seems like recency bias to me. All rounds should be scored in a void with no prior knowledge of the previous rounds. This is obviously difficult for humans, which is why judges have extensive training to avoid bias.

For those who don't understand, recency bias (in this context) is when a fighter dominates or does very well in a round (like Ankalaev did in round 2), and therefore you are already more likely to score rounds for him before the next round even begins. If the following round is close, amateur incompetent judges will always score the following round for the winner of the previous round, due to recency bias.

There's something similar in mathematics called the "halo effect" where a professor that gives a student a 0 on one test question is far more likely to give a 0 on the next question. For this reason, professionals scoring math tests actually score question 1 on each test for every student, before moving onto the 2nd question scoring on every test, and so on, so they have no memory of how each student did on the previous question when scoring the next question.
 
I edged it to Pereira which led to me scoring it 3-2 Pereira, but honestly he has nobody to blame but himself. In rounds 3 and 4 if he just let his hands go a little bit more he easily steals those rounds, round 2 was the only real dominant round from Ank. He let the fight get away from him.

I do agree with your point about past rounds influencing future ones though, you see people guilty of it all the time. I do think it may also work in reverse, where after getting dominated, if someone recovers a little that might be scored higher than it actually should be
 
Pereira landed 10 punches to the head that whole fight, Ank smacked him good when he was against the cage and made him stumble in the 3rd. Baby leg kicks and running doesn’t win fights Pereira should’ve engaged more.
 
