Who did you consider GOAT back in 2006?

Let’s say early 06’, before GSP and Silva won their titles.





Generally, I don’t think we were as obsessed with the notion of GOATs or P4P rankings, but it’s interesting to consider who was regarded as the best before some of the obvious GOAT candidates of today had established their reigns.



I really only remember Fedor being held in this regard at that time.



Hughes was clear and away the best WW up until that point, and was called “the most dominant WW of all time” by guess who. (Yes he was hyperbolic even back then).



The Iceman era was in full swing, but there were too many great LHWs across the pond that I thought could beat him. Best in UFC, absolutely. But not in the world.



Ace was my guy. Admittedly, I didn’t know much about the MW’s before him and don’t recall having a strong opinion on this. Hendo was out there, but I’m not sure what the sherdog vibe was on that potential match at that time.