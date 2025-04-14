Who deleted the best thread here in years?

yep, the callout thread.

Was anyone really expecting the curl vid though?

Sore shoulder. Need a week or so to 'get the motion back'. Nothing clean to wear. Grandma died. Long weekend plans. Gotta walk the dog first. It's raining. Ran out of special dumbell duct tape and it's on backorder.
 
I will still make the charitable donation that was intended for the curl video if this fight ever happens. Easy money and good Karma for @Stoic1 for 1.8 secs (my over/under) of work. Take the over on that bet though, I got a feeling he likes to play with his food.

After reading the other thread I'm tempted to challenge DH myself and I'm a good ten years older than him. Unlike the rocks and shit in his vids I actually hit back, it's a little trick I learned from my mentor Mr. Miyagi. And I still can move slightly faster than a retreating glacier so defending from the intermittent "bombs" shouldn't be a problem.

Please notice I said tempted, I live in the really really world and I don't have the energy for this that @Stoic1 thankfully has.
 
You can be the best at anything if you create the thing yourself. Just duct tape some random weights together, pick some random range of motion and call it a lift...

What's with the random spate of people making incredible shrinking lifting claims on here lately. Then posting video or photos to prove it, that disprove their claims.

I feel like this is early 2000s Sherdog again and people are just learning to internet.
 
We have a curling contest?
A challenge, not a contest. It started somewhere around here - https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/challenge-me.4353674/page-5#post-174850844

or just before that possibly in another thread where DH made the original claim. For further context posts, 87, 127,132,139 , hopefully I got that right.

The post that was deleted here was about a fight that @Stoic1 was trying to plan and DH was trying to pretend was a realistic thing for him. DH posted it here, there were links to another sub with all the history.

Only the OP or a mod can delete threads right? IDK. Maybe a mod did because such talk is only allowed in certain columns it is still going on in another sub.
 
I know what you mean bro, why do they do it? I'll look like an idiot if tell you guys I have 21 inch arms and then you ask for video proof and I record one and it shows that they are barely 19 and a half.
 
That's like talking about deep heavy pause squats at a certain weight and then showing a video barely squatting to depth with no pause...

At some point you just need to stop.
 
Oh snap my arms are 19 on a good day I am going to claim 21 now
 
