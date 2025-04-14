Who deleted the best thread here in years?

What did I miss?
You can be the best at anything if you create the thing yourself. Just duct tape some random weights together, pick some random range of motion and call it a lift...yep, the callout thread.
Was anyone really expecting the curl vid though?
Sore shoulder. Need a week or so to 'get the motion back'. Nothing clean to wear. Grandma died. Long weekend plans. Gotta walk the dog first. It's raining. Ran out of special dumbell duct tape and it's on backorder.
A challenge, not a contest. It started somewhere around here - https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/challenge-me.4353674/page-5#post-174850844We have a curling contest?
I know what you mean bro, why do they do it? I'll look like an idiot if tell you guys I have 21 inch arms and then you ask for video proof and I record one and it shows that they are barely 19 and a half.What's with the random spate of people making incredible shrinking lifting claims on here lately. Then posting video or photos to prove it, that disprove their claims.
I feel like this is early 2000s Sherdog again and people are just learning to internet.
That's like talking about deep heavy pause squats at a certain weight and then showing a video barely squatting to depth with no pause...
Oh snap my arms are 19 on a good day I am going to claim 21 now