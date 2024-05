It’s bad but I don’t really think I’d favor him over anybody at this point. He looked incredibly slow and hittable. Was fortunate his opponent isn’t particularly good either but he still lost 99% of the fight.



I don’t think any of the veterans mentioned have fallen off to near the level he has. Then the next option is inexperienced guys, but most of them at least have youth and the benefits that come with that. He just needs to walk away.