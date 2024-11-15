Handsome Goku
There is speculation about the quote that Stipe said "At least my kids don't see me as an as*hole" about Jon to be a dream that Jon had. Recently he gave us more information about where he said it below
At 1:10 Jon says he found a video about him insulting him.
Can anybody track this down? The media at the UFC event right now can't seem to find it.
Happy hunting
