  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Who can find the quote?

Handsome Goku

Handsome Goku

Super Saiyan 3
@Blue
Joined
Jul 26, 2020
Messages
627
Reaction score
2,056
There is speculation about the quote that Stipe said "At least my kids don't see me as an as*hole" about Jon to be a dream that Jon had. Recently he gave us more information about where he said it below



At 1:10 Jon says he found a video about him insulting him.

Can anybody track this down? The media at the UFC event right now can't seem to find it.

Happy hunting
 
Foghorn Leghorn said:
People speculating it's this:
Click to expand...

If that’s really what it is, it’s very revealing about Jones. A man says he doesn’t want his kids to think he’s an asshole and Jones immediately takes it as a personal insult about him. It’s so ironic one of the best fighters in the world is so incredibly insecure.
 
Oh god. Normally I'm the kind of idiot that volunteers for this duty. I have a sig to uphold, after all. But it's fight week and it's a chore keeping up with all the new interviews, never mind combing though old ones. It's bound to be what @Foghorn Leghorn posted or something of the sort, Stipe tends to ring variations of a phrase for Frequently Asked Questions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Poirierfan
The Goat Duck vs The Old Man.
Replies
17
Views
118
Poirierfan
Poirierfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,199
Messages
56,504,871
Members
175,254
Latest member
LarueTyler

Share this page

Back
Top