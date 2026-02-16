Who can deal with khamzat realistically?

Genuinely cant think of a MW who i would trust to be able to deal with khamzats wrestling other than maybe Strickland. Dricus got mauled and has a shit gym so he probably isnt doing any better next time, Imavov is shit once you get any riding time on him and his limited gastank is gonna get burnt out dealing with khamzats physicality,



Strickland has the best chance, he is extremely hard to hold down and theoretically has a great system to deal with khamzats riding game but hes also a former WW and not a great athlete so especially with khamzats epollashaw approved conditioning program i just expect strickland to get ground down to a nub by khamzats physicality over the rounds even if he can get up and away initially,



Fluffy has the cardio and is a great wrestler but hes a very small man who has demonstrated that he can be held down by the likes of Brendan allen so i cant put much faith in him, Finally there's caio who is a competent wrestler but he hasnt really shown whats needed to beat khamzat.



So who do you guys think has the best chance against Khamzat? can anyone stop him? maybe ikram if he ever makes it to being a ranked fighter idk? i just dont have much hope