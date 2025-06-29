Who can beat him?

White lightning 2 said:
He will run through them. Look who he has beaten
Volk coming off a massive knockout, Charles who struggled since Islam and almost finished by Chandler. His good win is Max, but that was a close fight prior to the knockout and Max was coming back down from 155lbs, and historically coming down from a division has never been great for fighters.

Yes- he has beaten them, but I just don't see any crazy skills or difference with him.
 
thorcorm said:
I don't care how many times he does it, I think he isn't of the level everyone goes on about. He is catching lightning in a bottle though, and confidence is sky high.

Let him go through Arman, Justin, Paddy, etc.
He’d beat Justin and paddy in the same night time to put the drinks down and go to bed
 
Anyone.

Just he can beat anyone too.

Gathje and Paddy will be fun.

And Ilia never takes on Armand, not because he can not beat him, but because odds are not the greatest against a good wrestler.
 
Latest posts

