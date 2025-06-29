Who can beat him?

BOTTICELLI
Who do you think can beat Topuria? wtf
He will run through them. Look who he has beatenI don't care how many times he does it, I think he isn't of the level everyone goes on about. He is catching lightning in a bottle though, and confidence is sky high.
Let him go through Arman, Justin, Paddy, etc.
Let's pipe down a bit, KO'ing Max was trully impressive, glass chin Chuckie Olives no to so much.
Paddy gets chinned standing, how do you expect him to beat him lol.I think Paddy beats him.
I agreePaddy is a bad matchup for him. Paddy playing it safe from distance (safer than Charles, anyway) presents a challenging fight. He will give up a lot a size as well.