Who came up with the Thursday press cons?

octagonation
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 1,780
- Reaction score
- 2,761
I have always found the Thursday press-cons to be strange because all of the fighters are cutting weight and dehydrated as fuk and then the UFC brings in excited fans and the fighters are like dude I am dying right now and all this fans and what not. The fighters make weight early Friday morning meaning just like 12 hours after the Thursday press-con day. Luckily today everyone was on point but I remember at UFC 318 Paulo Costa was shaking severely or that time where Conor McGregor looked like a holocaust victim.
They should move it to Monday or something and free up Wednesday and Thursday.
Allowing hydrated fighters to attend the press con would be better for entertainment or instead of Monday it could be moved to post-ceremonial weigh-ins where everyone is fully hydrated
They should move it to Monday or something and free up Wednesday and Thursday.
Allowing hydrated fighters to attend the press con would be better for entertainment or instead of Monday it could be moved to post-ceremonial weigh-ins where everyone is fully hydrated
Last edited: