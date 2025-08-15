  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Who came up with the Thursday press cons? And is it even necessary?

I have always found the Thursday press-cons to be strange because all of the fighters are cutting weight and dehydrated as fuk and then the UFC brings in excited fans and the fighters are like dude I am dying right now and all this fans and what not. The fighters make weight early Friday morning meaning just like 12 hours after the Thursday press-con day. Luckily today everyone was on point but I remember at UFC 318 Paulo Costa was shaking severely or that time where Conor McGregor looked like a holocaust victim.

They should move it to Monday or something and free up Wednesday and Thursday.

Allowing hydrated fighters to attend the press con would be better for entertainment or instead of Monday it could be moved to post-ceremonial weigh-ins where everyone is fully hydrated
 
I have never attended such press-shows or never been in any fighters shoes but I can imagine it is nasty scheduling.

Imagine cutting a huge amount of weight and you are in the middle of that process but have to attend 30 min press con lmao.

To bad we don´t have fighters here on sherdog, just some retarded sherbros but I would have loved to hear this from a fighters perspective and I doubt that there will be even one positive feedback and I assume majority of them dread it but are just being professional and attend them.
 
octagonation said:
I have always found the Thursday press-cons to be strange because all of the fighters are cutting weight and dehydrated as fuk and then the UFC brings in excited fans and the fighters are like dude I am dying right now and all this fans and what not. The fighters make weight early Friday morning meaning just like 12 hours after the Thursday press-con day. Luckily today everyone was on point but I remember at UFC 318 Paulo Costa was shaking severely or that time where Conor McGregor looked like a holocaust victim.

They should move it to Monday or something and free up Wednesday and Thursday.

Allowing hydrated fighters to attend the press con would be better for entertainment or instead of Monday it could be moved to post-ceremonial weigh-ins where everyone is fully hydrated
You are assuming the UFC cares about the fighters.

Dana probably finds it entertaining.
 
it's to get last second buys before the ppv.

They already have a weight cut and post weight cut event for friday.

Thurs is another day to get marketing for the event and some more buys.

Now with the paramount deal the thursday night conference might go away.
 
