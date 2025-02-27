  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social Who Benefits the Most from DEI: It's White Women

We constantly see minority women in anti-DEI articles and ads. But a little known fact of DEI is that statistically white women are the vast majority of the beneficiaries. The same is true of affirmative action before it. In fact, affirmative action has helped white women the most for literally decades.

Perhaps that is the reason there is so much pushback against getting rid of DEI. All those white women are against something that directly benefits them, but they can point to the "poor minorities" that need help as an excuse.

Kind of funny because IMO white women are the most privileged group of people in America. They're not being actively shit on like the guys today and seemed to have somehow still won the oppression Olympics. Bill Burr had a funny skit about this on SNL.

"76% of chief diversity officer roles are held by white people, and 54% are held by women. Data shows that the most notable recipients of affirmative action programs in the workplace are white women. A Forbes report revealed that white women hold nearly 19% of all C-suite positions, while women of color hold a meager 4 percent. "

Experts Reveal Who Benefits Most From DEI. Hint: White Women...But There's So Much More

Since being sworn in as President for a second time last month, Trump’s term has been mired in controversy by his continued attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion—or in other words Black people.
Who Benefits From Diversity And Inclusion Efforts?

With all the financial investment, time and attention put into advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in corporations, it is crucial to understand who benefit...
