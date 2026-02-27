Who beats JDM?

ClinchmasterEdwards93291
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2025
- Messages
- 100
- Reaction score
- 71
I know it sounds pretty silly considering jdm just got utterly dominated in his last fight. But for the life of me I cant think of anyone at WW who i would confidently pick to beat him other than islam. I dont think anyone strikes, wrestles, or puts it all together in a way that would let them do what islam did. Id pick JDM to beat basically every other ww (not saying they dont have a chance) even now. Islam is just levels above the rest of WW imo and JDM is a far second. Who would you guys pick to beat jdm and why?