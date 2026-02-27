Who beats JDM?

C

ClinchmasterEdwards93291

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 28, 2025
Messages
100
Reaction score
71
I know it sounds pretty silly considering jdm just got utterly dominated in his last fight. But for the life of me I cant think of anyone at WW who i would confidently pick to beat him other than islam. I dont think anyone strikes, wrestles, or puts it all together in a way that would let them do what islam did. Id pick JDM to beat basically every other ww (not saying they dont have a chance) even now. Islam is just levels above the rest of WW imo and JDM is a far second. Who would you guys pick to beat jdm and why?
 
Last time JDM lost he went on a 18 fights win streak. I don't think he is losing anytime soon :meow:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

joy2day
With the matches announced, what is the situation in the WW division now?
Replies
10
Views
509
TITS
TITS
Marko Polo
What to expect from Islam at WW
Replies
11
Views
407
JKS
JKS
S
Media Would islam have been triple champ if ddp was champ?
Replies
3
Views
160
oscerthegrouch
oscerthegrouch
ArtardFiesta
Hot Take With retirement looming, the quality of Islam's championship run is lacking
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
2K
Gregoire1
Gregoire1
don't ask
Has one division ever had so many shake-ups on a single night? Last night blew up WW's rankings. (Update: Brady was #2, now #7. Ruthless times)
2
Replies
32
Views
669
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,100
Messages
58,482,249
Members
176,050
Latest member
Krazy Kash Patel

Share this page

Back
Top