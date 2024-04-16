Who at LHW deserves the next TS the most?

Who deseerves it the most?

  • Jiri

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Ankalaev

    Votes: 8 88.9%

  • Hill

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Jan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Rakic

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Krylov

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Walker

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Rountree

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Oezdemir

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Smith

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    9
BEATDOWNS said:
Why would you even put Hill and Rakic on the list they both just got KTFO. lmao
It's just the whole top 10. It seems ridiculous that someone would vote for either, but the second vote was already for Hill. And the idea of Jiri deserving it more than Ankalaev is ridiculous too, to me, but having a discussion about that subject lead me to make this thread, so...
 
Iroh said:
It's just the whole top 10. It seems ridiculous that someone would vote for either, but the second vote was already for Hill. And the idea of Jiri deserving it more than Ankalaev is ridiculous too, to me, but having a discussion about that subject lead me to make this thread, so...
ok then lets do Gaethje for next LW title shot.
 
Ankalaev, not very tough choice.

Tough match up stylistically too, if he actually decides to wrestle early.
 
