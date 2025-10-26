Who are we kidding, how was that not intentional?

Are people seriously retarded?

Gane was literally digging in his fingers once he locked in the target. Also he did the exact same thing shortly before stopping Tom's takedown by fingering Tom's eyes. A takedown that would've guaranteed Tom the RD if not even the fight.

What could possibly be the explanation someones fingers randomly just end up in the opponents eye sockets?
 
kja456 said:
Of course. Why not fuck up a fight that i desperately wanted and needed and that i'm actually winning, or at the very least, almost parfectly beginning, with an intentionnal eye-poke?

genius take.....
Because he gets away with stuff and obviously are that stupid.

Now, please explain how Gane's fingers accidentally ended up in Tom's eye sockets..
 
Yep Gane knew Tom gets better after the first round so his only hope was a KO in the 1st. When that didn't work he had to cheat his way out. Tom's takedowns get better when he's not fresh, he is a cardio freak who throws haymakers for 5 rounds straight.
 
It's dumb how they call literally every eye poke non-intentional.

If you are moving your hand towards the opponents face with fingers stretched out, it's intentional. It should always be a point deduction without warning.
 
Asahi said:
Are people seriously retarded?

Gane was literally digging in his fingers once he locked in the target. Also he did the exact same thing shortly before stopping Tom's takedown by fingering Tom's eyes. A takedown that would've guaranteed Tom the RD if not even the fight.

What could possibly be the explanation someones fingers randomly just end up in the opponents eye sockets?
A takedown would have guaranteed Tom the Rd if not the fight.

Seriously while I am not on the Aspinal quit hate wagon, to imply that Tom did or was going to do anything worth a shit in this fight is seriously misguided. Both guys looked like shit but Tom worse than Gane.
 
Asahi said:
That was definitely part of the plan stopping Tom's takedowns. What a pathetic cheat.
What? I see a guy posting off with his hand on his face, fingers upwards.

Posting your hand on someone's face like that is extremely useful in grappling.
 
Asahi said:
Correct. He rested his fingertips on the eyeballs, then plunged them knuckle-deep into both sockets.

You have to have actual shit for brains to think that was an accident.
 
I'm not going to say it was definitely intentional, but Gane put his hand in Aspinall's face at least once earlier in the fight.

This is just a flaw with the rules. You can't be letting fighters do that and then be surprised when eye pokes happen. The rules need to be changed to explicitly state that if you extend an open palm and you poke your opponent in the eye(s), it's an automatic point deduction. And if you do it twice in one fight, you should lose 2 points for the 2nd poke.
 
When they were showing Gane’s highlights last night … it was filled with multiple shots to the back of the head of almost every single opponent in The highlights.

Gane might actually be the dirties fighter in UFC when all his highlights have illegal shots all over them. Chandler and Jones don’t come close.
 
