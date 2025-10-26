Who are we kidding, how was that not intentional?

Asahi
Are people seriously retarded?
Gane was literally digging in his fingers once he locked in the target. Also he did the exact same thing shortly before stopping Tom's takedown by fingering Tom's eyes. A takedown that would've guaranteed Tom the RD if not even the fight.
What could possibly be the explanation someones fingers randomly just end up in the opponents eye sockets?
