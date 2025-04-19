Who are the most worthless UFC employees and why are they Sean Selby and Mick Maynard?

Only Here for Attachments
Deacon of the Church of St. Jon Jones
@Titanium
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2016
- Messages
- 40,866
- Reaction score
- 62,990
Seriously, what do these guys' day-to-day look like? Booking instant rematch title fight #458, scouring social media for potential matchups based on "engagement" and trending hashtags, maintaining that $5 dry-erase board in Dana's office and making sure there's enough construction paper and sticky tac for it, picking names out of a hat and then fretting about what takeout to order for lunch? Talk about cushy jobs. So many guys and gals have complained about being un-booked and never getting responses from these two clowns.
#FireMaynardAndShelby
#BringBackJoeSilva
#FireMaynardAndShelby
#BringBackJoeSilva