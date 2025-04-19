Who are the most worthless UFC employees and why are they Sean Selby and Mick Maynard?

Seriously, what do these guys' day-to-day look like? Booking instant rematch title fight #458, scouring social media for potential matchups based on "engagement" and trending hashtags, maintaining that $5 dry-erase board in Dana's office and making sure there's enough construction paper and sticky tac for it, picking names out of a hat and then fretting about what takeout to order for lunch? Talk about cushy jobs. So many guys and gals have complained about being un-booked and never getting responses from these two clowns.

#FireMaynardAndShelby
#BringBackJoeSilva
 
Yeah Joe Silva didn't fuck around with the matchmaking. That was under the Fertita regime tho. Things changed when they sold out in 2016.

I don't know how much power the matchmakers has but I agree that the matchmaking is shit. I think the most effort is put into PPV events because the most fire night in 2025 was 314.

Not even result wise, but the matchups made sense. Just keep doing that. Matchups that makes sense.
 
Jon Anik: UFC matchmakers looked at me ‘like I should lose my job’ during UFC 314 main event

Jon Anik explains why Joe Rogan said Sean Shelby ‘needs to be drug tested’ following the UFC 314 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.
Jon Anik made a comment between rounds 3 and 4 that Lopes has to do something different cuz he may be down 3 rounds and apparently Shelby and Maynard were death staring him for it. Shelby may have thought Lopes was up 2-1.
 
Yeah, what Silva did, except a little less "I know you're ranked, but you're going to face this unranked guy on a streak, and if you say no, I'll keep offering you fights that don't make sense til it fucks up your contract."
 
I guess we can compromise there...
 
I cant find that gif of Shelby he's doing the staredowns and has a hilarious wtf are you doing reaction. Who's got it?
 
reacting to your post
 
He was definitely an asshole like that.

I think it was more that when the fertitas were running things, we actually got the fights we craved for.
 
They just listen to Dana and are just along for the ride. They aren't fucking up there position
 
There is a big board of the top 30 fights the fans want to see.

They saunter into the office at the crack of 2:30 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, look up at the board and say "well we can't be doing any of that!". Then they spend an hour talking about how they can boost O'Malley's profile and call it a day. They actually do most of the matchmaking at bars, clubs and casinos when they're geeked off their tits. I ran into Shelby at the Wynn one night and actually helped him book Vettori vs Dolidze. We laughed our asses off, it was great.

They also book fight nights using an auto fight generator program. It was hard work for some Indian nerd on a visa to engineer that program, so I mean...show some respect.
 
