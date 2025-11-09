Who are the MMA fighters with the highest relative "functional" strength-to-weight ratio?

Ok, I know “functional strength” is kind of an absurd (what's non-functional strength?) What I mean is I don’t care who can move the most weight on the bench or deadlift; I’m talking about strength that actually translates to fighting.

And keeping in mind KO power doesn’t necessarily equal -or even require- strength per se.
Current and all-time fighters included.

I’ll start the conversation with GSP, Volk and Arman, just to put some cards on the table.
And one question: between Islam and Khabib (at 155, of course), who do you guys think is/was stronger?
 
There is a functional strength which is better for athletes and longevity. You find it in the body throwing wrestling types.


The big SBD guys that can't even do a pull up, just wrap themselves up in rubberbands to do a single lift with a balanced bar.
 
Not anymore, but in his prime Jon Jones. People probably don't remember but the first time I said "Holy shit, this dude is different" was when he dumped Vlad Matsushenko on his head. The Janitor was a little past his prime, but nobody had ragdolled him like that, ever. He was an Olympic wrestler, strong AF. And Jones threw him like a Vlad was a child.
 
Jiri



and Khamzat.

These are two fighters which definitely should be mentioned here...
 
Khamzat looks very strong, there is of course technique to wrestling, but the way he does it, it looks like he is using explosions of strength to win position quickly. Jon Jones I think was also deceptively strong.

Lot of people say Brady, I can believe it, his back looks ridiculous.
Between Khabib and Islam I'd put money on Islam being physically stronger and Khabib maybe having better endurance, but can't really point to anything, just a feeling.

I don't think the idea of functional strength is silly at all, I don't lift and struggle to even bench my bodyweight, but I can do one arm pushups/pull-ups and ragdoll people in training who lift weights and can lift way more than me. My grip is also crazy, which is very underrated for fighting imo
 
Rampage
Hendo
Matt Hughes
Randy Couture
Mark Coleman
Cro Cop
Khabib
Matt Lindland
Jon Jones
Gary Goodridge
Daniel Cormier
Mark Hunt
Francis Ngannou

Just to throw out some different names.

All of these guys are literally super human strong. Gary literally beat 1000 men in a row in an arm wrestling showcase and he also has beaten some of the greatest arm wrestlers of all time.
 
I would say DDP‘s fighting strength got him pretty far. I am also sure that the GOAT (Jon Jones) is insane strong. Kayla Harrison seems extremely strong. Lastly I am going to get shit but I think that RDR looks very strong.
 
I don't like the cheater but there's no doubt. Jon Jones. For me it was watching him fight Ryan Bader and he just manhandled him. Didn't even look like it was a challenge. Bader was definitely at a skill deficit compared to Jones but Jones also just manhandled him a couple of times.
 
It is hard to say because we measure two athletes who fight each other. Reach, timing, skill level...all that play huge role here. You dont need that much strength if your takedown is perfect. You cant use your functional strength if your opponent keep you away.

Many fighters copied Tito Ortiz type (upper body is huge and legs have low muscle mass). That is like opposite what many athletes usually want. Somebody like Jon Jones is great mma fighter but this is the sport...move him somewhere else and he would look much weaker.
 
Nobody can give you an answer because many factors are involved in fighting:
- technique & skill
- strength (maximum force in a single effort)
- power (how fast can you exert force)
- timing
- luck... yes, luck
- style of opponents
- how much in shape was the opponent in that night
- did I say "Luck"?

Not to mention endurance, chin & others... but these are that much related with your "functional strength" concept

Also, was kind of functional strength? More exactly, what is that? Punching power? Being able to takedown someone?

Chimaev is amazing at taking people down. Would you say he has more functional strength than Luke Rockhold, who was also a top grappler, but not that good at taking people down?
Did Rumble have more functional strength than Jon Jones? Because he could KTFO someone from one punch, something that Jones was unable to do.

A little?
He was 40.
 
His length, plus leveraging and good positioning... wouldn't necessarily call it "strength" more technique...BUT.... dude is obviously strong
 
