Who are the MMA fighters with the highest relative "functional" strength-to-weight ratio?

Rubios
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2024
- Messages
- 918
- Reaction score
- 1,103
Ok, I know “functional strength” is kind of an absurd (what's non-functional strength?) What I mean is I don’t care who can move the most weight on the bench or deadlift; I’m talking about strength that actually translates to fighting.
And keeping in mind KO power doesn’t necessarily equal -or even require- strength per se.
Current and all-time fighters included.
I’ll start the conversation with GSP, Volk and Arman, just to put some cards on the table.
And one question: between Islam and Khabib (at 155, of course), who do you guys think is/was stronger?
And keeping in mind KO power doesn’t necessarily equal -or even require- strength per se.
Current and all-time fighters included.
I’ll start the conversation with GSP, Volk and Arman, just to put some cards on the table.
And one question: between Islam and Khabib (at 155, of course), who do you guys think is/was stronger?
Last edited: