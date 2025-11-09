Who are the MMA fighters with the highest relative "functional" strength-to-weight ratio?

Khamzat looks very strong, there is of course technique to wrestling, but the way he does it, it looks like he is using explosions of strength to win position quickly. Jon Jones I think was also deceptively strong.



Lot of people say Brady, I can believe it, his back looks ridiculous.

Between Khabib and Islam I'd put money on Islam being physically stronger and Khabib maybe having better endurance, but can't really point to anything, just a feeling.



I don't think the idea of functional strength is silly at all, I don't lift and struggle to even bench my bodyweight, but I can do one arm pushups/pull-ups and ragdoll people in training who lift weights and can lift way more than me. My grip is also crazy, which is very underrated for fighting imo