Who are the Dagestanis in the UFC right now?

I just realized I seem to have mentally bundled a bunch of the Muslim fighters together as Dagestanis, but people like Chimaev and Belal aren't. (I know Shavkat and Sora aren't, for some reason.)
HW - Shamil Gaziev
LHW - Magomed Ankalaev, Magomed Gadzhiyasulov,
MW - Ikram Aliskerov, Sharabutdin Magomedov, Nassourdine Imavov, Aliaskhab Khizriev, Abusupiyan Magomedov.
WW - Muslim Salikhov
LW - Islam Mackhachev
BW - Umar Nurmagomedov, Said Nurmagomedov
FLW - Tagir Ulanbekov
Not sure if we have any flyweights or featherweights (also, what are the abbreviations for these divisions lol)?
EDIT: additions and corrections. I'm surprised by how many middleweights there are.
