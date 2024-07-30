Who are the Dagestanis in the UFC right now?

I just realized I seem to have mentally bundled a bunch of the Muslim fighters together as Dagestanis, but people like Chimaev and Belal aren't. (I know Shavkat and Sora aren't, for some reason.)



HW - Shamil Gaziev

LHW - Magomed Ankalaev, Magomed Gadzhiyasulov,

MW - Ikram Aliskerov, Sharabutdin Magomedov, Nassourdine Imavov, Aliaskhab Khizriev, Abusupiyan Magomedov.

WW - Muslim Salikhov

LW - Islam Mackhachev

BW - Umar Nurmagomedov, Said Nurmagomedov

FLW - Tagir Ulanbekov



Not sure if we have any flyweights or featherweights (also, what are the abbreviations for these divisions lol)?



EDIT: additions and corrections. I'm surprised by how many middleweights there are.