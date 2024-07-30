Who are the Dagestanis in the UFC right now?

I just realized I seem to have mentally bundled a bunch of the Muslim fighters together as Dagestanis, but people like Chimaev and Belal aren't. (I know Shavkat and Sora aren't, for some reason.)

HW - Shamil Gaziev
LHW - Magomed Ankalaev, Magomed Gadzhiyasulov,
MW - Ikram Aliskerov, Sharabutdin Magomedov, Nassourdine Imavov, Aliaskhab Khizriev, Abusupiyan Magomedov.
WW - Muslim Salikhov
LW - Islam Mackhachev
BW - Umar Nurmagomedov, Said Nurmagomedov
FLW - Tagir Ulanbekov

Not sure if we have any flyweights or featherweights (also, what are the abbreviations for these divisions lol)?

EDIT: additions and corrections. I'm surprised by how many middleweights there are.
 
Nassourdine Imavov (MW)

lives in France though
 
Belal is as American as apple pie, born and raised on the south side of Chicago.
 
lol you appear to be right. I was trying to remember the guy who beat up the professional video gamer a few months ago and this was the name that came up, but it looks like he may not even exist. Maybe I was thinking of Shamil Gaziev.
 
True, but I've never seen a lutte livre fighter from anywhere but Brazil and I've never been in a Muay Thai school that had any Thai people in it. This guy has me interested in his fights now because I'd love to see more lutte livre around.
 
