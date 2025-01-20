  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Who are the best leg kickers all time?

Cm Punk
Gaethje
Barboza
Some guy who used to fight a long time ago named Aldo

In that order
 
Mirko Crocop. While it was his headkick that was most famous, it was his leg kicks and body kicks that set it up and made it so effective. Dude just caused major damage to whatever his legs kicks landed on.
 
Poatan is up there. Sneakiest calf kick in history, thrown with straight hips.
 
Mirko Crocop. While it was his headkick that was most famous, it was his leg kicks and body kicks that set it up and made it so effective. Dude just caused major damage to whatever his legs kicks landed on.
Yes, what he did to Yoshida's legs back in PRIDE...I'm surprised he ever walked the same again.
 
Probably James Irvin. Joe Rogan used to compliment his leg kicks often during fights saying "Nice leg kick by Irvin".
 
