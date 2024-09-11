Who are some UFC fighters that you think will eventually be inducted into the UFC HOF?

Anyone that is willing to be a bootlicker for Dana, that's the #1 criteria moreso than their actual MMA record. Otherwise tell me why Cowboy is in there while someone like Mark Hunt or Ngannou will probably get erased from UFC history.
 
Jon Jones will get "Forrest Griffin Community Award" for being a good citizen.

Current winners of this award are Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Giga Chikadze, Nogueira brothers and Beneil Dariush for various charity foundations and local community support.
 
Poatan is gettin in for sure.
 
Quietus said:
Otherwise tell me why Cowboy is in there while someone like Mark Hunt or Ngannou will probably get erased from UFC history.
Frank Shamrock was a champion and defended his belt FOUR times...

But he did a hurted to the Bald Goof's feelings at some point and, as we all know,
