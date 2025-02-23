Who are some southpaws with elite/powerful right hooks?

Elegant
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2024
- Messages
- 626
- Reaction score
- 2,145
Who are some southpaws you guys would recommend studying that often hurt/KO their opponents with their lead right hook? Whether it be in Boxing, MMA, or Kickboxing
Any other right handed southpaws here who feel like their lead hook is their most powerful shot? Looking for some clean setups/tips on landing it
Any other right handed southpaws here who feel like their lead hook is their most powerful shot? Looking for some clean setups/tips on landing it