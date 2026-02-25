Who actually thinks movsar can beat volk?

C

ClinchmasterEdwards93291

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 28, 2025
Messages
87
Reaction score
65
how is he supposed to beat volk other than volk getting old? his main weapons are his jab and his straight but what is he supposed to do outjab volk or have a better right hand than volk? hes not a great finisher so hes not knocking volk out. Hes a great wrestler but his control isnt actually that good and hes not even that hard to take down. And his cardio isnt as good as volks either. I think hes a great fighter but seriously i think volk squashes him like a bug unless he suddenly becomes super washed.
 
It's an interesting fight because everyone knows what he will do but no one can stop him. If Volk dispatches him easily, well it's an easy win for Volk AND he becomes the first man to beat Movsar. We should've have already seen it and not that pointless rematch Volk had with Diego.
 
He has to beat Lerone Murphy first.

Then we can talk about who fights Volk.
 
mosvar never fights and the ufc has been delaying his title shot for 3 years now. they should just cut him and let him go to netflix mma. he's like the matt linlind of this generation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

markantony20
Does Dana hate Volk or just loves Lopez?
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
1K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,054
Messages
58,478,865
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top