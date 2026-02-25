Who actually thinks movsar can beat volk?

ClinchmasterEdwards93291
how is he supposed to beat volk other than volk getting old? his main weapons are his jab and his straight but what is he supposed to do outjab volk or have a better right hand than volk? hes not a great finisher so hes not knocking volk out. Hes a great wrestler but his control isnt actually that good and hes not even that hard to take down. And his cardio isnt as good as volks either. I think hes a great fighter but seriously i think volk squashes him like a bug unless he suddenly becomes super washed.