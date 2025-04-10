Who’s your favorite actor RIGHT NOW?

BluntForceTrama
Thread is dedicated to your numero uno must see dude or gal actor
I know this is rando but I’m really liking the trajectory of Will Poulter
I honestly think the dude is going to be the next big star.
I’ve loved all his movies I can look at the guy and just start laughing my ass off (We’re the Millers)
He stole the show in Gaurdians of the Galaxy Ep 3
Two movies released Or about to be released in 2025 Desth of a Unicorn and Warefare
Very diversified roles. Not many might know he’s British
