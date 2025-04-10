Who’s your favorite actor RIGHT NOW?

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
13,055
Reaction score
8,878
Thread is dedicated to your numero uno must see dude or gal actor


I know this is rando but I’m really liking the trajectory of Will Poulter

1744259908591.jpeg


I honestly think the dude is going to be the next big star.

I’ve loved all his movies I can look at the guy and just start laughing my ass off (We’re the Millers)

He stole the show in Gaurdians of the Galaxy Ep 3


1744260085123.jpeg
Two movies released Or about to be released in 2025 Desth of a Unicorn and Warefare

Very diversified roles. Not many might know he’s British



 
Last edited:
giphy-67.gif
 
