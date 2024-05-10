Who’s watching BFL 80 tonight?

I'm digging this card, good production values, pretty damn good commentary, fighters bringing it

<brucenod>
 
www.tapology.com

Adam Posener ("Primetime")

Adam "Primetime" Posener (2-0-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Canada and the #40th ranked Pro Mens Welterweight in Canada. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com


I wonder if this is his mom:
www.tapology.com

Liz Posener

Liz Posener (4-3-1) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Vancouver, British Columbia. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com

She has an amateur win over Miesha Tate and made her pro debut against Sarah Kaufman.
 
I think this is that Posener kid's dad, he's a Matt Hume student.

www.sherdog.com

Simon

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com
 
Latest posts

