Who’s watching BFL 80 tonight?

On fightpass. These events are always bangers. I’m here for Dario and Rodrigo.
Ya even has the goatee lol but ya Diaz level chin but unfortunately not Diaz level boxing or jiu jitsuI am.
This Ouellet kid is nuts. He's like a Quebecois Diaz brother.
Yeah taunting and shrugging every time you get punched in the face is cool and all, but he got his ass kicked. Less cool.Ya even has the goatee lol but ya Diaz level chin but unfortunately not Diaz level boxing or jiu jitsu
He's the brightest Canadian prospect I have seen in a long time. That was really impressive.Posner is the real deal
Posner is no poseur. He was several levels above his opponent.Sweet Jesus, this guy Posner is good
Damn, old mullet man got mushed