Who’s the Best Pure Striker in the Heavyweight Division? (Aspinall vs Ganes)

I’m not talking about wrestling, grappling, cardio, or overall MMA ability — I mean pure striking only. Hands, feet, speed, timing, technique, footwork, shot selection, the full stand-up package. In your opinion, who’s the best striker at heavyweight right now? Aspinall and Gane are the two names that come up the most, but is it really that clear-cut? Curious what you all think. Let’s keep it to striking only.


Personally, I’m going with Gane, even though he put on a pretty shitty performance in his last outing. I still think it’s extremely close. We haven’t seen this level of athleticism at heavyweight since maybe Matt Mitrione. Rumble Johnson could’ve been in that conversation too, but unfortunately he never had the chance to perform at HW (RIP).
 
Anthony Johnson is 1-0 against Arlovski.

The MMA fight between Anthony Johnson and Arlovski was in the Heavyweight Division, correct? I seriously doubt that Arlovski would move to the Light Heavyweight Division for an MMA fight against Anthony Johnson (or anyone else, for that matter).

Rest in peace, Anthony Johnson.
 
Yeah you’re right, Johnson did fight Arlovski at heavyweight, but that was in WSOF if I remember correctly. I meant Rumble fighting at HW in the UFC.


Rest in peace indeed. I loved that dude too. Was following him on Instagram for years… some of his last stories still kinda haunt me, not gonna lie. Especially when he posted that he was scared for his life and needed prayers. That hit hard.
 
Arlovski is the former UFC Heavyweight World Champion (with 2 title defences).
 
Gane has better hands than anyone in the division ever.
I would say it’s possible he has the best striking compared to anyone currently. But compared to anyone ever? You’d have to be crazy to give Gane that. Limiting it strictly to hands actually makes it worse for him. His best weapons are his kicks, knees and elbows.
 
I would say it’s possible he has the best striking compared to anyone currently. But compared to anyone ever? You’d have to be crazy to give Gane that. Limiting it strictly to hands actually makes it worse for him. His best weapons are his kicks, knees and elbows.
Cyril Gane is clearly the best striker in the UFC Heavyweight division. His hands are fast, precise, and he made Francis Ngannou look slow and predictable at UFC 270. Gane danced around Ngannou, avoiding his wild power punches while landing clean, technical shots.


Ngannou knew he was getting outstruck, so he resorted to wrestling. In Round 3, he took Gane down and controlled him on the ground. But let's be real—Gane’s striking was miles ahead. Ngannou’s win was only thanks to his grappling, and it was a close, questionable decision.


Even with the loss, Gane’s striking is still head and shoulders above the rest in the heavyweight division.
 
