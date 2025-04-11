Who’s the Best Pure Striker in the Heavyweight Division? (Aspinall vs Ganes)

lerobshow
I’m not talking about wrestling, grappling, cardio, or overall MMA ability — I mean pure striking only. Hands, feet, speed, timing, technique, footwork, shot selection, the full stand-up package. In your opinion, who’s the best striker at heavyweight right now? Aspinall and Gane are the two names that come up the most, but is it really that clear-cut? Curious what you all think. Let’s keep it to striking only.
Personally, I’m going with Gane, even though he put on a pretty shitty performance in his last outing. I still think it’s extremely close. We haven’t seen this level of athleticism at heavyweight since maybe Matt Mitrione. Rumble Johnson could’ve been in that conversation too, but unfortunately he never had the chance to perform at HW (RIP).
