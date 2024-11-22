Who’s Staying Up for UFC Macau at 3 AM? Hardcore Fans Roll Call!

Hey, Sherbums! UFC Macau is coming up this weekend, and with the prelims kicking off at 3 AM ET, it’s a true test of dedication. I’m planning to stay up and catch the action live—who else is with me?



Chinese MMA Growth and UFC’s Shanghai Performance Institute



I’ve been fascinated by the rapid growth of Chinese MMA, especially with the establishment of the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai. This state-of-the-art facility has been instrumental in developing local talent and increasing the sport’s popularity in the region



Petr Yan’s Chinese Ancestry



It’s interesting to note that Petr Yan, headlining this card, has some Chinese ancestry through his paternal grandfather. This connection might be one reason he’s featured prominently in this event.



Co-Main Event: Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci



In the co-main event, Chinese national Yan Xiaonan faces Tabatha Ricci. Yan has showcased exceptional striking skills, even outstriking the current strawweight champion in previous bouts. However, she has faced challenges against opponents with strong grappling abilities. Ricci, a world champion black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, presents a significant test for Yan. A win here could propel Ricci into title contention.





Road to UFC Finals



The event also features the finals of the Road to UFC Season 3 tournaments, where top Asian MMA prospects compete for UFC contracts. Notably, several Chinese fighters have advanced to the finals, highlighting the country’s growing presence in the sport.





So, who’s setting the alarm or pulling an all-nighter to watch this card live? Let’s see which of us are the real hardcore fans!