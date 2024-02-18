Whittaker vs. Strickland Has to Happen Next

I feel like it would be a shame if this fight didn’t happen next, it’s the perfect time. Both guys are in the title picture but still not quite there due to recent losses to DDP. They have both been around forever and their lack of finishing ability could provide for a 15 or 25 minute striking session. Fight should be five rounds too, would be such a disservice if it wasn’t. Who would win this?
 
I'd watch. It's probably a good #1 contender fight.


Or Strickland needs to fight down in the ranks.
 
This fight makes sense for sure, winner fights DDP again I guess.

There's a card coming up in Australia later in the year apparently, even though Izzy is 2-0 a trilogy with Whittaker would sell very well down here. Then again pretty much every card sells out here and there's been some thin ones, so maybe not needed.
 
