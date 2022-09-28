Whittaker vs Costa

I’m a big Costa fan but Rob is just too technically sound and solid everywhere. Safe to say he would decision Paulo and outpoint him to a fairly clean victory.

Rob is by far the toughest #1 ranked guard dog in the game. He can’t beat the champ (styles make fights) but he just seems so fucking much better than everyone else in his division. Major Max Holloway vibes.
 
It would be uncompetitive. Rob is too good.
 
Good fight. Surprised nobody ever talked about this.
But I want to see Costa vs Chimaev first. I want to see Chimaev get tested against him.
 
I agree with this assessment. I am not such a huge fan of Rob but it is certainly clear for me he is the #1 contender. I think his speed gives Costa problems and he would cruise to a decision victory.
 
I don't think Costa is on Whittaker's level at all. Costa decided he's going to fight Vettori at LHW and still got outworked. He honestly looked like dogshit against Rockhold despite winning. I think Costa should fight the winner of Strickland vs Cannonier.
 
Rob's gas tank matched with his pace is too much for Costa to handle, especially if this is a five-rounder.

I'd still like to see it, because I love Rob and not so much Costa, but yeah, that would be yet another top guy that he beat, lol. Rob's kind of in a tough spot with his two losses to Izzy, but being clearly the close second in the division. Pereira is a wild card with the Izzy matchup, so that could be his chance at re-capturing the MW title if Izzy loses. But in the meantime, beating Costa would definitely be another feather to his already incredibly decorated cap.
 
No, gourmet. Chenchen is the only fight I wanna see Costa in.
 
Rob would be the clear favorite.
 
Hell yes. Rob needs another big win before his title shot.
They we're already scheduled to fight once before, I think.
 
I've always wanted to see them fight, preferably a 5rd. I'd have Whitaker by KO/TKO in the middle/late rounds.
 
rob would smoke him. costa is on the level of vettori.. who is a few notches down from whittaker and izzy.

and rob is probably going to wait for the izzy / pereira match to play out
 
