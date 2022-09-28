JTDarkseid
Would y’all wanna see Whittaker vs Costa? I think it would be a good fight.
I agree with this assessment. I am not such a huge fan of Rob but it is certainly clear for me he is the #1 contender. I think his speed gives Costa problems and he would cruise to a decision victory.I’m a big Costa fan but Rob is just too technically sound and solid everywhere. Safe to say he would decision Paulo and outpoint him to a fairly clean victory.
Rob is by far the toughest #1 ranked guard dog in the game. He can’t beat the champ (styles make fights) but he just seems so fucking much better than everyone else in his division. Major Max Holloway vibes.
Costa is avoiding that fight 100%.
It'll be just like the vettori fight. I think. lol.