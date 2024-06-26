Whittaker Reacts to Khamzat’s ‘See You Soon’ message.

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
No worries brother.…thank you please be patient with me I have low IQ.
That’s a lifesaver thank you Sherbro.Trick to make reddit embed for sherdog:
Copy reddit link
Paste in another browser (brave, chrome, etc)
Copy that link
Paste in sherdog
(Then it will automatically do the rest due to the skills of the guys who do sherdog coding which I think is thanks to guys like @Giovanni)
that's why you're on reddit…thank you please be patient with me I have low IQ.
Well that and porn.that's why you're on reddit
RIP Grange TV we hardly knew you.Bobby is one of the funniest guys in the UFC. His humor isn't try hard like a lot of other guys. His old podcast was fucking hilarious