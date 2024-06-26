  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Whittaker Reacts to Khamzat’s ‘See You Soon’ message.

Realistically if they were to face off it would be in either the UAE or Saudi Arabia right?

Khamzat can’t fight in the U.S. and I doubt he would come to Australia despite being allowed to.
 


Trick to make reddit embed for sherdog:

Copy reddit link

Paste in another browser (brave, chrome, etc)

Copy that link

Paste in sherdog

(Then it will automatically do the rest due to the skills of the guys who do sherdog coding which I think is thanks to guys like @Giovanni)
 
That’s a lifesaver thank you Sherbro.
 
It always fascinates me when the guy who bailed talks shit to the guy who showed up.

"I was in the parking lot at 3pm.

You didn't show up."

<LynchWink>
 
Bobby is so awesome.

giphy.gif
 
