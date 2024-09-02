HoiceNJuicy
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2020
- Messages
- 96
- Reaction score
- 565
McGregor with the troll game of a guy on his fifth forum account
Burns doesn't hold a candle to how Maia implemented his bjj in mma.Not that I disagree that Burns is a great MMA grappler but I always found him a bit overrated when it comes to all time great MMA grapplers.
Maia, Jacare, Khabib, GSP, Jones, Cormier, Cain, Mighty Mouse, BJ and Islam are the God-tier, imo.Not that I disagree that Burns is a great MMA grappler but I always found him a bit overrated when it comes to all time great MMA grapplers.
Yeah people hype up his mma grappling, but like when he has ever displayed all time great/mindblowing mma grappling? When it comes to bjj comps sure he’s amazing, but in mma not really.Not that I disagree that Burns is a great MMA grappler but I always found him a bit overrated when it comes to all time great MMA grapplers.