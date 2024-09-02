Joinho10 said: Not that I disagree that Burns is a great MMA grappler but I always found him a bit overrated when it comes to all time great MMA grapplers. Click to expand...

Yeah people hype up his mma grappling, but like when he has ever displayed all time great/mindblowing mma grappling? When it comes to bjj comps sure he’s amazing, but in mma not really.