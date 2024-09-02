Media Whittaker praises Gilbert Burns as grappling master; McGregor not so complimentary...

Imagine having hundreds of millions in your bank accounts and living life like a miserable, hateful troll, who avoids his family (Dee & them) at all costs...🤦‍♂️
Oh and he bangs carnival midgets & Dublin 5s🤮
 
Joinho10 said:
Not that I disagree that Burns is a great MMA grappler but I always found him a bit overrated when it comes to all time great MMA grapplers.
Maia, Jacare, Khabib, GSP, Jones, Cormier, Cain, Mighty Mouse, BJ and Islam are the God-tier, imo.
 
Joinho10 said:
Not that I disagree that Burns is a great MMA grappler but I always found him a bit overrated when it comes to all time great MMA grapplers.
Yeah people hype up his mma grappling, but like when he has ever displayed all time great/mindblowing mma grappling? When it comes to bjj comps sure he’s amazing, but in mma not really.
 
