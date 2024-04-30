



The goal is, much like against my other opponents, to go out there and fight my fight. It's about going out there and pushing my gameplan onto him. Then see how he adjusts

to me because I bring an arsenal of skillsets, that he's not ready for I believe. And I think the shortest way to victory is obviously not playing to his strengths, which means no

engaging in the wrestle. But not be afraid of it, I could wrestle, I can wrestle with the best of them and I have shown and proved that. But I'm gonna go in there and fight my fight,

so a stand-up fight and I'm going to see where it goes, I want to drag it out. It's a five round fight, I've been in a plenty of those and got no quit in me. So let's see, how this goes.



He's definitely got a really sound jiu-jitsu game, but he's mixing it really well with his wrestling, and I think what a lot of people aren't ready for is that mixture of the two. You know,

that he's making it really MMA-esque, like utilizing it up against the wall, utilizing his strength with those long arms and tall frame. To just push his gameplan on the fence, and

to push it into the ground. So whilst I think he's definitely very dangerous there, I am very confident in my own skillsets, like even if this was for a pure wrestling or jiu-jitsu format.



Certainly, beating Chimaev here opens me up for a title shot. Yeah, it's no other way around it. I've beaten everyone else and to beat the Boogeyman of this division, you know

the guy that everyone else doesn't want a bar of, just makes me look real good.



Before fighting Dricus, and I guess also before Dricus had won the belt, you would have thought 'Adesanya will piece this guy up for five rounds'. But saying that, like, he has

surprised a lot of people. He's surprised me (laugh). You know, he's got a lot of dog in him, a lot of heart and he's making clean fights awkward. He makes fights awkward,

because he pushes his ugly style onto you and he's just resentless pursuiting. He's got a lot of grit in him, so I can now see him making it awkward and messy. Making it into

a dog fight against Adesanya, which we saw with that Strickland fight, if you push Adesanya like that things fall heavily into your favor. So I can see that happening, but I can

also see Adesanya just piecing him up for five rounds (laugh), so I don't know.