Whittaker is not pas his prime, he is better if anything.

People love to throw around prime and past prime status purely off wins and loses on a record, but they completely ignore the circumstances around them.

Whittaker never had a good chin.
Israel is an incredible kickboxer and Whittaker did better in the second outing.
Dricus high guard, physicality and pressure matched against Rob. Dricus is a MW champion.

In my eyes Rob didn't change. His way of fighting is even more refined now with improvements he made after the first Israel fight. That said Ikram is someone who is better matched against Rob stylistically and has a real potential to win.
 
He lost to Dricus on the feet.
After having a very close fight vs Izzy.
His reaction time is slower than usual.

Dricus has sloppy striking.
High guard? So... Rob should have no problem fighting him on the outside.
 
Dricus got a bit of a lucky takedown in their fight, because he is way heavier.
And landed an off time jab, Whitaker's chin is average.

Bad night, happens.

It's like a lot of fighters with north of 25 fights have lost to a high kick.

Whitaker ain't training full time anymore though. He has 5 kids!
 
He definitely gotten worse since he lost to bum DDP. I think Bisping would easily decision DDP if not TKO him late in the fight.
 
Yes, fighters tend to be in their physical prime 15 years in and 32 fights deep. Their reaction time and fast twitch muscle doesn't slow; and their chins are are as good as ever. Definitely. No question. 100%. It's an undeniable axiom of time and space. Irrefutable. The Whittaker that was in two all time wars with Yoel doesn't have shit on the Bobby Knuckles of today.
 
Yes, fighters tend to be in their physical prime 15 years in and 32 fights deep. Their reaction time and fast twitch muscle doesn't slow; and their chins are are as good as ever. Definitely. No question. 100%. It's an undeniable axiom of time and space. Irrefutable. The Whittaker that was in two all time wars with Yoel doesn't have shit on the Bobby Knuckles of today.
A3CeACcCEAAir_x.jpg
 
You got a wedgie? Thanks for letting us know, tittays.
giphy.webp
 
