Whittaker is not pas his prime, he is better if anything.

People love to throw around prime and past prime status purely off wins and loses on a record, but they completely ignore the circumstances around them.



Whittaker never had a good chin.

Israel is an incredible kickboxer and Whittaker did better in the second outing.

Dricus high guard, physicality and pressure matched against Rob. Dricus is a MW champion.



In my eyes Rob didn't change. His way of fighting is even more refined now with improvements he made after the first Israel fight. That said Ikram is someone who is better matched against Rob stylistically and has a real potential to win.