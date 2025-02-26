Unheralded Truth
Ok Dildumb…except he won a UFC championship showing up like that whereas you didn’t even show up to your fight with a YouTuber..View attachment 1084134
Possibly the first time ever that I find myself in agreement with Dildo Danis OR Strickland.
Hope Bobby Knuckles wrecks him if they do make this fight.
Agreed, it would be more fair to put a top 5 coming off a loss against a surging contender. That way we get to find out faster who really deserves to be in title contention.I dont like it, coming from a loss I'd rather see him against Caio or Fluffy. Actually, he and Strickland should both fight one of the younger contenders.
There's also Imavov up there, will he sit on a TS and wait the Chimaev fight? That's risky, if Chimaev gets the belt we will probably see a rematch. I wouldnt mind Imavov-Whittaker fight, but I doubt Imavov would take this fight in his position.
Roberto Soldic? He just bounced back with a KO, hopefully he comes to the UFC.Get it done. Needs to be five rounds though. I see Roberto bouncing back and taking the win.
I'd expect Strickland to cruise through bobby. Not sure why im so confident but I cant picture how bobby winsPossibly the first time ever that I find myself in agreement with Dildo Danis OR Strickland.
Hope Bobby Knuckles wrecks him if they do make this fight.