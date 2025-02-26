  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Whittaker: I'm back for a fight in June, I want Strickland!

Possibly the first time ever that I find myself in agreement with Dildo Danis OR Strickland.
Hope Bobby Knuckles wrecks him if they do make this fight.
 
I dont like it, coming from a loss I'd rather see him against Caio or Fluffy. Actually, he and Strickland should both fight one of the younger contenders.

There's also Imavov up there, will he sit on a TS and wait the Chimaev fight? That's risky, if Chimaev gets the belt we will probably see a rematch. I wouldnt mind Imavov-Whittaker fight, but I doubt Imavov would take this fight in his position.
 
"Whittaker’s just this one-trick pony. Whittaker can fight, but he is a one-trick fucking pony.”
"I would fucking destroy Whittaker” - Strickland
 
Good fight, it makes sense, both coming off loses and never fought before. Going with Whittaker by just being much more busy and doing more, Whittaker by unanimous decision
 
Agreed, it would be more fair to put a top 5 coming off a loss against a surging contender. That way we get to find out faster who really deserves to be in title contention.

Otherwise we risk getting more of the Costa and Chandler situation, where they undeservedly keep getting big fights even while on losing streaks.
 
Nah, it just perpetuates maintaining the status quo of having these aging dinosaurs remaining in the top 5.

Give Fluffy and Borralho, Whittaker and Strickland, and get these washed guys out of the top 5, and get the guys who in reality have been true top 5 fighters for 2+ years into the top 5 NOW.
 
It can be seen as rank squatting but those 2 are far from a TS too.... Rob got finished by Dricus and completely smoked by Chimaev.. and Strickland is 0-2 against the current champ.

Khamzat is next.. IDK if the UFC will make Imavov wait..
 
I'd expect Strickland to cruise through bobby. Not sure why im so confident but I cant picture how bobby wins
 
you can run but you can't hide, sean ducked rob before, sitting on the naughty step until he got his rematch
personally i think strickland is over, everyone knows what to expect, i think rob beats him up
 
